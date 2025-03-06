Acas report on neurodiversity: all workplaces can be inclusive

With high-quality training and proactive action, inclusive environments at work can be created to help neurodivergent staff flourish, research by Acas has concluded.

The report, Neurodiversity at work: Bridging research, practice and policy, emphasises the importance of training and supporting managers.

Neurodiversity describes the natural differences in how people’s brains process information, and how they feel and behave. Well-known types of neurodivergence include neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

The research found that creating inclusive environments and personalised adjustments could be achieved proactively, without the need for a formal diagnosis or staff disclosure.

By adopting an informed approach, neuroinclusion was possible in all workplaces, whether large or small, Acas concluded.

Acas interim chief executive Dan Ellis said: “It is estimated that between 15% and 20% of UK adults are neurodivergent. This is a potentially enormous number of workers who may not be getting the support they need.

“Our research outlines the urgent need to put support for neurodivergent people at the heart of workplace policies and training, and the huge benefits for businesses when that happens.

“Taking steps to support neurodivergent staff is often quick, easy and inexpensive, but the advantages can be widespread.”

The independent research was conducted by Birkbeck, University of London, for Acas. The researchers combined insights from experts working in neuroinclusion, in-depth case studies and a summary of published evidence.

The research documented good practice, including how to manage performance in neurodiverse teams and the benefit of small changes, such as accessible written materials.

The research found that one small business that proactively incorporates neuroinclusion reduced its staff turnover to 8%, against a national average of 34%.

The report concluded that:

Proactively supporting neurodivergent staff and creating inclusive work environments where neurodivergent talents are supported could benefit everyone at work.

Mandatory and regularly updated neurodiversity training is key to promoting inclusive workplaces.

Line managers are pivotal in supporting neurodivergent employees, so they need to have the necessary training to facilitate inclusion.

Being proactive in making reasonable adjustments shouldn’t require a diagnosis or formal disclosure from staff.

Specialised adjustments may require balancing of individual and organisational needs. Smaller businesses with limited resources may find external support from organisations like Acas useful.

Birkbeck’s Professor Almuth McDowall, who leads a research centre for supporting neurodivergent talent, emphasised that neuroinclusion should be part of the wider equity and inclusion agenda.

She added: “Conversations about adjustments should focus on performance optimisation to harness neurodivergent talent. Simple and centralised processes are important to reduce the burden on managers.

“Our case studies show that good practice can reduce turnover to as low as 8%. Organisations should set themselves clear targets for neuroinclusion and monitor and publish data.”

The report also focused on good practice in workplaces’ approach to neuroinclusion.

Jodie Hill, managing partner at Thrive Law, a business that prioritises inclusion and support for its neurodivergent staff, said her firm had seen the benefits, including competitive advantage, of introducing reasonable adjustments for neurodivergent staff.

“Having the adjustments in place not only helps me, but it helps my team and my clients understand my needs.

“By creating a neurodiverse workplace, we create a competitive advantage and a workplace that has cognitive differences. We support people’s strengths and create an environment where those individuals can thrive.”

Neurodivergent conditions, when their effects meet the definition of disability, are protected under the Equality Act 2010, obligating employers to make reasonable adjustments for employees who disclose prolonged impairments to day-to-day functioning.

