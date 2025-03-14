DisabilityLatest NewsObesityWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

One in six blames job for unhealthy eating

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton One in six workers blame their job for contributing to unhealthy eating habits, a survey has suggested
Shutterstock
One in six workers blame their job for contributing to unhealthy eating habits, a survey has suggested
Shutterstock

Long hours, irregular shift patterns, stress and anxiety are all making it harder for workers to maintain healthy eating habits, research has argued, with 16% blaming their job for causing irregular or unhealthy eating habits.

The survey of 2,000 adults by online pharmacy ZAVA Online Doctor found more than half of workplaces (52%) do not offer healthy snack options, even though 59% of workers say they would find access to nutritious snacks beneficial.

Meanwhile, half of those surveyed (50%) believe societal pressure to lose weight has intensified over the past decade, adding further stress to those already struggling with their relationship with food.

Stress and emotional eating are among the biggest obstacles to weight management, with 31% of UK adults citing emotional eating as their biggest barrier to weight loss and 21% admitting to stress snacking.

A total of 10% said they had tried to lose weight before starting a new role or seeking a promotion, and 14% believed their weight had prevented them from landing a job.

Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at ZAVA Online Doctor, said: “Whether you’re an emotional eater, a stress snacker or a habitual grazer, cravings can be difficult to control. Taking a moment to assess whether a craving is rooted in physical hunger or your emotions can empower you to make more intentional, thoughtful choices.”

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

