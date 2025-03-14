One in six blames job for unhealthy eating

Long hours, irregular shift patterns, stress and anxiety are all making it harder for workers to maintain healthy eating habits, research has argued, with 16% blaming their job for causing irregular or unhealthy eating habits.

The survey of 2,000 adults by online pharmacy ZAVA Online Doctor found more than half of workplaces (52%) do not offer healthy snack options, even though 59% of workers say they would find access to nutritious snacks beneficial.

Meanwhile, half of those surveyed (50%) believe societal pressure to lose weight has intensified over the past decade, adding further stress to those already struggling with their relationship with food.

Stress and emotional eating are among the biggest obstacles to weight management, with 31% of UK adults citing emotional eating as their biggest barrier to weight loss and 21% admitting to stress snacking.

A total of 10% said they had tried to lose weight before starting a new role or seeking a promotion, and 14% believed their weight had prevented them from landing a job.

Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at ZAVA Online Doctor, said: “Whether you’re an emotional eater, a stress snacker or a habitual grazer, cravings can be difficult to control. Taking a moment to assess whether a craving is rooted in physical hunger or your emotions can empower you to make more intentional, thoughtful choices.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs