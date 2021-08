Pandemic backlog of delayed heart care could take five years to clear

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A report from the British Heart Foundation, The Untold Heartbreak , has estimated that waits for heart care and diagnosis could peak at 550,385 people by January 2024 if the NHS in England does not get enough investment and is still under increased pressure from Covid-19, a bad winter, or both.At the same time, the number of people waiting for heart surgery could almost double by February 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels, with numbers peaking at 15,384 people, it calculated. Even before the pandemic began, around 225,000 people in England were on cardiology waiting lists for heart diagnosis or treatment, while around 8,400 people were waiting for heart surgery. “Without decisive action now, we estimate it will take between three and five years for the heart care backlog to recover to pre-pandemic levels,” the charity warned. Long waits for diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as coronary heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure can be emotionally distressing. It can also mean people struggling to stay in or sustain employment, especially if they are in an active or physically arduous role, and potentially becoming more unwell or even dying before getting treated. There were 5,800 ‘excess’ deaths from heart and circulatory conditions in the first year of the pandemic in England, the BHF has said, with delays to care and treatment likely to have played a contributory role. Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, BHF medical director, said: “Even before the pandemic began, waiting lists for vital heart care were far too long. As this report shows, the pandemic has since pushed the NHS towards breaking point, with devastating consequences for the 7.6 million people living with h