Pandemic backlog of delayed heart care could take five years to clear

The Untold Heartbreak, has estimated that waits for heart care and diagnosis could peak at 550,385 people by January 2024 if the NHS in England does not get enough investment and is still under increased pressure from Covid-19, a bad winter, or both.It could take up to five years for the NHS to clear the pandemic-related backlog of delayed heart diagnosis, treatment or elective surgery, and there could be more than half a million people waiting for heart care by January 2024, a heart charity has warned. A report from the British Heart Foundation,