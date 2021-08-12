Pret a Manger makes staff pay cut permanent

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Pret a Manger has informed its employees that a pay cut originally intended to be temporary will now be made permanent. The 373-outlet sandwich chain stopped paying workers during their breaks last September as a cost-cutting move. [pullquote]It’s awful to read that workers are facing even worse conditions as we try and get the economy back on track” – Ian Hodson, Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union[/pullquote] But trade has remained very low compared with pre-pandemic levels and the firm has now told workers that the measure will be kept in place, leading some employees to discuss strike action. Pret has also announced, contrary to its earlier position, that its bonus for good service will return to its original level from September. The bonus, determined by mystery shopper ratings, had been offered at a reduced level since lockdown easing in April.