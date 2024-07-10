People with bipolar facing stigma at work

Six in 10 people (57%) with bipolar feel a lack of understanding about the condition acts as a barrier for them at work.

A survey conducted by charity Bipolar UK found that poor workplace culture and understanding of bipolar is limiting individuals’ participation at work, with nearly three-quarters (72%) not applying for a particular job and 44% not going for a promotion because of their bipolar.

Around one million people in the UK are estimated to be living with bipolar.

More than a tenth of survey respondents said they were out of work, double the national average.

One in four of those employed have not told their employer about their bipolar, while 24% who had disclosed it regretted their decision. Thirty-five per cent felt they had been overlooked by a promotion because of their bipolar, the survey of more than 1,000 people found.

One respondent said: “When I told them [my employer], I felt they were watching me a lot more, and if I was ever feeling annoyed or just having a generally bad day, I would get comments.”

CEO of Bipolar UK, Simon Kitchen, said: “While it is illegal to discriminate against an employee with any disability, including a mental health condition, the survey reveals an alarming number of situations where discrimination has taken place post-disclosure based solely on a lack of understanding about bipolar.

“It is vitally important that employers and HR teams recognise and address these barriers effectively and acknowledge the need for more nuanced approaches in fostering supportive workplace environments for employees who choose to share that they have bipolar. There is a common misconception that people living with bipolar are unable to or don’t want to work, but many have a huge amount to offer to employers and the UK economy as a whole.

“People with bipolar bring many qualities into the workplace including creativity, intellect and empathy. If individual differences and contributions are recognised and valued, this allows all staff to use their talents and resources to maximise efficiency.”

