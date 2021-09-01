Police Scotland HR official accused of misleading tribunal

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A firearms officer with Police Scotland has accused HR officials at the force of misleading an employment tribunal and delaying her health-related retirement. Rhona Malone is currently involved in a tribunal hearing against the force for sexism and discrimination where she has alleged that female officers were “set up to fail”. Malone told the tribunal she was targeted by male colleagues after she complained about a more senior officer who said women should not be deployed together.
