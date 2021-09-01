Police Scotland HR official accused of misleading tribunal

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Rhona Malone is currently involved in a tribunal hearing against the force for sexism and discrimination where she has alleged that female officers were “set up to fail”. Malone told the tribunal she was targeted by male colleagues after she complained about a more senior officer who said women should not be deployed together.She had joined the force in 2009 and became a firearms officer in 2016. In January 2018 she and a colleague were copied on an email from an inspector who said he did not want two women deployed together if there were sufficient male officers on duty. The inspector said that ​​there were obvious differences in physical capacity, but also that this made more sense from a "search, balance of testosterone perspective". The inspector later conceded that he had worded the email badly and Police Scotland told the tribunal that the email did not represent its views. Malone, however, said the email had been a “slap in the face” and claimed it was part of a wider sexism issue in the force. She told the tribunal she had been offered a pay out as long as she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would prevent her from speaking out about what happened. She said: "I was a police officer, I was extremely proud of my job and I helped victims obtain justice and I expected to receive the same. "For me, it is about changing things for the future. What I went through, there was no need for it." Malone said her mental health deteriorated and later in 2018 she was deemed unfit to serve. During the tribunal proceedings yest