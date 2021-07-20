The evolution of occupational health (webinar)

The role of occupational health has changed dramatically over the past year, driven by new ways of working and the desire for digital transformation. OH teams quickly got to grips with remote health assessments and working practices when the country went into lockdown. However, there is still some way to go before the function has fully harnessed the benefits technology can bring – not just for OH responsibilities, but for the needs of their wider organisation. With many organisations now transitioning to remote and hybrid ways of working on a more permanent basis, the tools OH teams use, and the services they provide, will need to continue to evolve. Collaboration and the ability to share information with other departments will be key to providing a successful OH service.Wednesday 1 September 2021, 2:00pm BST
- The challenges occupational health faces in a post pandemic world
- How demand for OH services is changing
- The need for OH teams to collaborate and share data with other departments
- The benefits technology can bring.