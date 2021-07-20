CoronavirusHR TechnologyLatest NewsOHW+ WebinarsWebinars

The evolution of occupational health (webinar)

by OHW+
Wednesday 1 September 2021, 2:00pm BST The role of occupational health has changed dramatically over the past year, driven by new ways of working and the desire for digital transformation. OH teams quickly got to grips with remote health assessments and working practices when the country went into lockdown. However, there is still some way to go before the function has fully harnessed the benefits technology can bring – not just for OH responsibilities, but for the needs of their wider organisation. With many organisations now transitioning to remote and hybrid ways of working on a more permanent basis, the tools OH teams use, and the services they provide, will need to continue to evolve. Collaboration and the ability to share information with other departments will be key to providing a successful OH service. This free OHW+ webinar, in association with Civica, on 1 September, will focus on how OH is evolving to meet the challenges of new workplace norms. Janet O’Neill, director of professional development at iOH, will outline the challenges facing the profession; Philippa Hawkins, head of wellbeing services at the University of Birmingham, will share how the university’s paperless OH services were able to seamlessly adjust to new ways of working during the pandemic; and Howard Watson, workforce management sales director at Civica, will highlight the power digitalisation can bring. Topics include:
  • The challenges occupational health faces in a post pandemic world
  • How demand for OH services is changing
  • The need for OH teams to collaborate and share data with other departments
  • The benefits technology can bring.
This free 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session where atten
