Male CEO joked about betting on director’s pregnancy weight

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The central London employment tribunal found that Sally-Anne Shipp had been unfairly dismissed from her £100,000 role and that her claim of pregnancy and maternity discrimination was well founded.Shipp began work at CitySprint in 2010 and was appointed marketing director in 2016. CitySprint has private equity backing from Lloyds Development Capital and in 2018, having breached its covenants, CitySprint’s then CEO and CFO asked senior employees to take a temporary reduction in salary. Shipp agreed to a 20% pay cut. Later that year Shipp was made group marketing director and became a member of two executive teams. In February 2019 she shared with some colleagues the news that she was pregnant. Operations director Craig Eddy asked her when she had stopped taking contraception and how she thought that her pregnancy would affect her long-term career prospects. During an executive team meeting Eddy told her “when you have to leave that little one at nursery, you won’t want to come back.” Other directors asked her whether the pregnancy had been planned and CEO Paul Gisbourne also remarked that that they should put a wager on how much weight Shipp would gain during pregnancy, although this comment was disputed. Shipp found these comments offensive and humiliating but decided against ma