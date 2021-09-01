Male CEO joked about betting on director’s pregnancy weight

Pregnancy and maternity discriminationInformation & consultationLatest NewsRedundancyUnfair dismissal
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A former marketing director at courier service CitySprint, where male colleagues allegedly joked about taking bets about her pregnancy weight gain, has been awarded £36,000 in compensation and damages. The central London employment tribunal found that Sally-Anne Shipp had been unfairly dismissed from her £100,000 role and that her claim of pregnancy and maternity discrimination was well founded.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.