West Yorkshire Police denies positive discrimination accusations

West Yorkshire Police has rejected positive discrimination allegations in the UK press today (10 April) that white British-born candidates have been blocked from applying for jobs as part of attempts to boost diversity.

According to accounts in the Telegraph, among other publications, West Yorkshire Police had allowed under-represented groups to submit applications early while applications from white British-born candidates were allegedly hidden. But WYP stated that no interviews were held until recruitment windows were open, a policy it said complied fully with the Equality Act 2010.

The police force, which serves areas including Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield, has stated the policies are in place to make sure diverse communities are represented by the officers serving them, but former police officers have accused it of effectively running a hidden recruitment policy that targets certain groups.

The allegations come in the wake of the publication last week of an independent review of Thames Valley Police’s DEI practices, which was commissioned after three white officers won their race discrimination claim for being overlooked for promotion.

The review found that Thames Valley’s “positive action progression programme” had led to positive discrimination, creating a “divided workforce”.

The Telegraph’s report stated that a whistleblower who was “heavily involved” in sifting WYP job applications claimed he raised concerns over the policy but was warned not to interfere. The whistleblower is a former officer who left the force last year.

He also said black and far east Asian candidates were considered particularly under-represented and were given a “gold” ranking, whereas those of south-east Asian origin made it to the silver tier.

Meanwhile, “white others” – including candidates from Irish and eastern European backgrounds – were bronze.

The Telegraph claimed that an (anonymous) employment lawyer had told it that the WYP’s recruitment processes strayed into positive discrimination, which is unlawful under the Equality Act.

WYP’s website states: “We are currently accepting applications for the two police constable entry programmes (uniform and detective) from people from our under-represented groups… If you are not from one of these groups, please keep checking this page for future recruitment opportunities. Recruitment for those people not from an under-represented group will open periodically throughout the year, depending on applicant numbers.”

WYP stated in response to the Telegraph report that its policies complied fully with the Equality Act 2010, which allows “positive action” to take proportionate measures to ensure equal opportunities. It stated: “Our diversity, equality and inclusion team supports and consults with those with different protected characteristics such as sex, disability, sexual orientation, and race to ensure their views can influence and improve the service the force delivers. They also work to improve the wellbeing of everybody in the organisation and inclusivity overall.”

It emphasised that there was no breach of the Equality Act, as implied by news reports. “The most recent census found that 23% of people in West Yorkshire identified as being from an ethnic minority background. Our current police officer representation from ethnic minority backgrounds is around 9%.

“To address this under-representation, we use positive action under the Equality Act 2010. Our use of this was recently reviewed by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services in an Activism and Impartiality inspection, and no issues were identified.”

Positive action allows people from under-represented groups who express an interest in joining the force to complete an application, which is then held on file until a recruitment window is opened. The force said no interviews were held until the window was officially opened to all candidates.

