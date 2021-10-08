Mental health conditionsSickness absence managementMental healthOccupational HealthOHW+

Putting good mental health at the heart of Covid recovery

by Sally Campbell
by Sally Campbell Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Sally Campbell argues that proactive mental health support, training and, if necessary, intervention is a conversation employers, managers and occupational health need to have as workplaces look beyond the pandemic. This weekend marks World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of good mental health. After an incredibly tough year, which has seen many of us battle feelings of anxiety, stress and worry, focusing on employee wellbeing is more important than ever. Mental health issues were on the rise even before the pandemic hit, with a staggering 17.9 million working days lost due to work-related stress, depression and anxiety in 2019/20 alone, but successive lockdowns, homeworking and furlough, coupled with health and money worries, have exacerbated the situation immensely. By the middle of 2020, one in five people in the UK were suffering from some form of depression – almost twice the number recorded in the year before the pandemic. As workplaces adjust to a post-pandemic world, it is critical that employee wellbeing rises to the top of the agenda. Good mental health is vital in enabling employees to cope with challenges, manage stress and express and regulate emotions so that they can thrive in their role. Not only is it ethically the right thing to do, but there is a strong business case too. Wellbeing and productivity are inextricably linked and businesses that invest in the wellbeing of their people and work hard to build a supportive and open culture will reap the rewards of a happier, more positive and motivated workforce.

Putting support in place

Awareness of employee wellbeing has come on leaps and bounds in recent years but there is still some way to go. Research has shown that fewer than half of employees feel their employer supports their mental health and many worry that they’ll be treated differently if they admit they’re struggling.
Sally Campbell

Sally Campbell is head of clinical development at Healix Health Services

