Nine in 10 GPs report rise in work-related mental health concerns

A survey of 250 GPs commissioned by benefits platform Perkbox found 92% had seen rising numbers of people seeking medical advice for work-related mental health issues, with 68% agreeing they had seen a further increase in the past three months. The problem was more prevalent among employees aged 16 to 24, with 64% of GPs seeing an increase in mental health concerns in this age group. Eighty per cent of GPs said they were preparing for a further rise in requests for stress and anxiety support, with the most common reasons for the strain including financial security (cited by 45% of GPs), returning to the workplace (43%) and increased workload (39%). Four in 10 patients seeking work-related stress and anxiety support had been signed-off work, GPs said. Sir Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology at the University of Manchester, said: “Pre-pandemic stress at work was the leading cause of long-term sickness absence, with the HSE [Health and Safety Executive] reporting in 2019 that 57% of long-term absence was due to stress, anxiety and depression. “The pandemic has obviously exacerbated this trend, with people worrying about their job and financial security, returning to work with Covid still active, and the prospect of fewer people in the workplace (due to downsizing) meaning heavier and unmanageable workloads.“The fact that GPs are see