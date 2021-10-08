Starting salaries increase at fastest rate in 24 years

Report on jobs from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KMPG, salaries awarded to new permanent joiners and temporary staff both increased at the fastest rates in 24 years of data collection. Nearly 57% of the 400 recruiters polled recorded in increase in permanent starting salaries, while less than 1% that saw salaries fall. They also saw a rise in average hourly rates of pay for short-term staff in September. Claire Warnes, head of education, skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said: “This month’s unprecedented increase in starting salaries – the highest in 24 years – is being driven by the near record fall in candidate availability. While higher salaries are good for job seekers, wage growth alone is unlikely to help sustain economic recovery because of limited levers to bring people with the right skills to where the jobs are and increase productivity.” REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: “Competition for staff has led to the fastest growth in starting salaries since this survey began – not just in logistics and food processing [where staff shortages are particularly stark], but in white collar professions as well.”A shortage of candidates led to record growth in starting salaries for both permanent and temporary staff in September. According to the latest