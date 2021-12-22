Self-isolation can end three days early with negative test

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.People infected with Covid in England can now come out of self-isolation after seven rather than 10 days according to new government rules. Employers have welcomed the announcement, which means that from today (22 December) employees can end quarantine after seven days if they can provide negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven. The two tests should be taken 24 hours apart, and the first test must not be taken before the sixth day. The latest spike in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant has caused staff shortages in a number of sectors, including rail operators and health services. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the new requirements would “minimise disruption”. The advice applies to anyone who isolates after testing positive for Covid-19 - regardless of vaccination status. However, those who have not been double vaccinated but have been in close contact with a positive case must still isolate for 10 days.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.