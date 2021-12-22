TestingVaccinationsCoronavirusSelf-isolationLatest News

Self-isolation can end three days early with negative test

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven will mean employees can end isolation
Pranav Kukreja / Shutterstock.com
Negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven will mean employees can end isolation
Pranav Kukreja / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

People infected with Covid in England can now come out of self-isolation after seven rather than 10 days according to new government rules. Employers have welcomed the announcement, which means that from today (22 December) employees can end quarantine after seven days if they can provide negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven. The two tests should be taken 24 hours apart, and the first test must not be taken before the sixth day. The latest spike in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant has caused staff shortages in a number of sectors, including rail operators and health services. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the new requirements would “minimise disruption”. The advice applies to anyone who isolates after testing positive for Covid-19 - regardless of vaccination status. However, those who have not been double vaccinated but have been in close contact with a positive case must still isolate for 10 days. The UK Health Security Agency, which sets the guidance, warned that anyone showing symptoms should not end isolation early. Those ending isolation early are also advised to limit contact with vulnerable people, avoid crowded places and work from home if they can. Javid said: “We are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven if you test negative on a lateral flow test for two days running. “It’s vital people keep playing their part by testing regularly and isolating if they test positive. And I urge you to get boosted now to protect yourself and those around you.” The announcement comes as prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed there would be no additional coronavirus restrictions for Christmas, but that he “can’t rule out” further measures after the 25 December. UKHSA chief executive Jennie Harries said the new rules
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Fit note requirement temporarily extended to 28 days

‘Urgent’ call for former teachers to return to...

Introduce emergency support to save hospitality, trade bodies...

Expect staff shortages because of Omicron surge

What does 2022 have in store for HR?

CIPD: Raise statutory sick pay to same rate...

Omicron: Employers react to concerns over new variant

Covid-related employment cases: 10 key rulings for employers

Self-isolation could be scrapped in March, reports suggest

Top 10 HR Questions August 2021: NHS Covid...