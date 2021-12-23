Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2: Lars Schmidt, Romanie Thomas, Rob Moss and more

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The founder of Juggle, the community of senior female talent, came onto the show to discuss the barriers that prevent gender equality in senior positions and I start by asking Romanie for her opinion on a newspaper profile piece on the female CEO of GlaxoSmithKline.I ask Robert Tansey the co-founder of BuddyBoost the workplace wellbeing specialists and former chairman of British professional cycling team, Team Sky if the great resignation is prompting organisations to take employee wellbeing more seriously.I ask Dr Fiona Jamison , CEO of specialist research business Spring International to distill what we mean by employee engagement. Lawrence Hughes , senior vice president of people and culture at Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines talks about the dividend that a supportive leadership team and an engaged workforce provides. Jacqueline Hopkins from SEPTA, the regional transportation authority for Philadelphia, explains how the organisation launched a DE&I research project to an already diverse and hard to reach audience. Lars Schmidt Author of Redefining HR talks to me about how important successful onboarding of employees is particularly those joining remotely.Personnel Today’s editor Chris Taylor Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.