Career pathsHR transformationCareers in HRHR Know-HowLatest News

Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2: Lars Schmidt, Romanie Thomas, Rob Moss and more

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Lars Schmidt and Romanie Thomas
Lars Schmidt and Romanie Thomas

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Last week, Oven-Ready Reheated brought you the highlights of the first seven episodes of series three. Here we pick significant excerpts from the final eight instalments, including interviews with: Romanie Thomas The founder of Juggle, the community of senior female talent, came onto the show to discuss the barriers that prevent gender equality in senior positions and I start by asking Romanie for her opinion on a newspaper profile piece on the female CEO of GlaxoSmithKline. Robert Tansey I ask Robert Tansey the co-founder of BuddyBoost the workplace wellbeing specialists and former chairman of British professional cycling team, Team Sky if the great resignation is prompting organisations to take employee wellbeing more seriously. Dr Fiona Jamison I ask Dr Fiona Jamison, CEO of specialist research business Spring International to distill what we mean by employee engagement. Lawrence Hughes Lawrence Hughes, senior vice president of people and culture at Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines talks about the dividend that a supportive leadership team and an engaged workforce provides. Jacqueline Hopkins Jacqueline Hopkins from SEPTA, the regional transportation authority for Philadelphia, explains how the organisation launched a DE&I research project to an already diverse and hard to reach audience. Lars Schmidt Lars Schmidt Author of Redefining HR talks to me about how important successful onboarding of employees is particularly those joining remotely. Rob Moss Personnel Today’s editor
Avatar

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Challenges for HR in 2022: take part in...

Movers and shakers: HR appointments – Virgin Money...

Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

Personnel Today Awards 2021: HR Director of the...

CIPD ACE: HR must be ‘brave and bold’...

CIPD ACE: HR faces ‘once in a lifetime’...

Three in five HR professionals strengthened skills in...

Blow up your recruitment process: Chad Sowash talks...

Kevin Green returns to HR in First Bus...

Movers and Shakers September 2021: Monzo, Skyscanner and...