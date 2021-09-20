Recruitment and retention ‘found wanting’ as employers take ad hoc approach

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

With the UK’s hiring challenges in the spotlight as vacancies last month passed one million, the HR body’s latest recruitment and talent planning report, in partnership with resourcing specialist Omni, has highlighted that the recruitment and retention strategies of many employers are “found wanting”. More than 1,000 HR professionals were surveyed for the report, which also found that, in organisations that say talent is increasingly difficult to retain, just 40% had undertaken any kind of retention initiatives. Claire McCartney, senior resourcing and inclusion adviser at the CIPD, said: “The pandemic has meant that many organisations haven’t had the bandwidth to look ahead when it comes to resourcing. Our research also confirms that many organisations aren’t regularly collecting data on their current and future workforce needs. However, that’s exactly what they need to be doing if they’re to survive and thrive, given the current recruitment difficulties hiring crisis on our hands and changing dynamics of the labour market. The report argues that now, more than ever, with a labour market in flux due to Covid and Brexit, organisations need to take a more strategic approach to resourcing – particularly since they may need to train and reskill more domestic workers or increase routes into work for young people, both of which takes time and investment. As it stands, 46% of employers have a workforce planning strategy based on a robust understanding of their current and future workforce needs. Similarly, only 46% collect data to identify skills gaps in their organisation, with 31% collecting data to identify future skill requirements. Only one in five calculate the cost of labour turnover, and even fewer measure the return on investment of their recruitment activities (13%) or collect data to assess the availability of talent in the market (13%).