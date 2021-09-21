Most HR professionals anticipate further coronavirus restrictions

“Plan B” measures should the pandemic situation worsen. Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden, said: “Howden’s findings are not surprising given that UK Covid-19 infection rates at the start of September are around 30 times higher than at the same point last year. So human resources professionals are being entirely realistic in accepting – and preparing for – a further period of restrictions should they be needed.” Employers appear to be resilient however, with 42% not expecting renewed restrictions to cause any harm to their company’s income or profitability. A similar proportion (38%) acknowledged that new restriction would damage business “a little”, but only 15% felt that the commercial impact could be significant.More than half (53%) of HR professionals “expect” new government restrictions to be imposed as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second winter, with a further 43% conceding that such interventions remained possible. That is according to a recent survey of senior HR, finance and payroll professionals, representing a global workforce of nearly half a million employees. Only 2% of employers did not believe any further government restrictions would be required. The research was carried out by the consultancy Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing just days before the Prime Minister’s announcement last week of possible