CoronavirusOccupational HealthOH service deliveryOHW+Return to work and rehabilitation

Supporting long Covid as Britain unlocks

by Naomi Thompson
by Naomi Thompson Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

As Britain braces itself to ease Covid-19 restrictions next week, how occupational health can effectively help and support employers to manage ‘long Covid’ may become increasingly important, highlights Naomi Thompson. Many businesses have been in prevention mode throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. By encouraging employees to work from home, or in a distanced fashion within offices, plants, and headquarters, businesses have been actively avoiding the spreading of Covid-19 between its employees. However, as the pandemic evolves, and with restrictions poised to be lifted totally on 19 July, we face the reality of dealing with coronavirus long term. In this scenario, even though uncertainties remain, businesses are increasingly moving their thinking from prevention to support. This is certainly the case with instances of ‘long Covid’, which are on the rise and causing some employees to suffer from long-term side effects that impact them at work.

Understanding long Covid

So, what is long Covid, and how can OH practitioners help employers to manage its impact in the workplace? Long Covid, as probably most OH professionals will now be well aware, refers to the ongoing ill health experienced by some people following the initial or acute period of Covid-19 infection. While, for many people, Covid-19 is a short illness, for others, symptoms can persist and can be debilitating for weeks, or even months, after the virus is contracted. The medical profession is still learning about – and adapting to – mutations in coronavirus. However, recorded data now tells us that some patients with long Covid may not have ever actually returned a positive coronavirus test result – whether through a false negative result, or through having contracted Covid-19 before widespread testing was available. Just as the acute-onset Covid-19 can affect different people in dif
Naomi Thompson

Naomi Thompson is head of organisational development at not-for-profit healthcare provider Benenden Healthcare

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Four ways for OH to help employees back...

Small businesses well-placed to manage mental health and...

Uncharted waters – how Yorkshire Water has been...

Workplace health reform back in the spotlight –...

Driving through the pandemic: OH within the transport...

Extent of long Covid may be being under-reported...

Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle...

OH applauded for ‘absolutely amazing’ response to the...

Breaking down barriers and misconceptions around menopause

OH access vital for long Covid return to...