The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2020 shortlist

Once again, the quality and calibre of entries for this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards has been both inspiring and humbling, especially considering the pressures all organisations have been under from Covid-19. But, ahead of the winners being revealed next month, our judges have arrived at a shortlist.

If truth be told, everyone who took the time and trouble to enter this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards probably deserves a medal, given the challenging circumstances all organisations find themselves in at the moment in terms of dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Much as we’d wish it otherwise, that of course can’t be the case, even though, yet again, the calibre and quality of this year’s entries was seriously high.

It is very clear that OH teams and practitioners across the board and around the country are doing amazing things in terms of health and wellbeing support and intervention, and transforming service delivery, often against the odds.

Across our six categories, our judges were looking for evidence of innovation and achievement, teamwork, leadership, effective use of resources, and contribution to the organisation – and they found it by the bucketload.

Comments from our judges included, “powerful and authentic”, “impressive results and outcomes”, “very proactive”, “outstanding work”, “cleverly devised” and “a service transformation”, among others.

To whet your appetite ahead of next month’s big reveal, here then are the entries that have been shortlisted (in no particular order we hasten to add) for the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards.

Best mental health initiative

John West

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

The Co-op

Emcor UK

Ad Gridley

Best musculoskeletal initiative

Comply Direct

Bespoke Wellbeing and The Advocacy Project

Benenden Healthcare

Best wellbeing initiative

The College of Policing

BPP

NHS England and NHS Improvement

EKFB

Greencore

Occupational health team of the year (public sector)

Swansea Bay University Health Board

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

The Department for Work and Pensions

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary

The Army Regional Occupational Health Service

Occupational health team of the year (private sector)

South Western Railway

Loughborough University

Lloyds Banking Group

Santander

Office Athletes

Best multidisciplinary initiative

Greencore

John Lewis Partnership

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Surrey County Council

Swansea Bay University Health Board

In October, both in print and online, we will reveal this year’s winners. During September we will also be publishing mini profiles of the shortlisted entries ahead of the winners’ announcement, so keep an eye out.

Good luck and fingers crossed to all our shortlisted entries – and watch this space.

Our judges

Our thanks, as ever, go out to this year’s judging panel for generously giving up their time, insight and expertise. The judges for the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards were:

Fiona Berry, wellness manager at Circus Street

Dr Steve Boorman, chair of the Council for Work and Health and director of employee health at Empactis

Eugene Farrell, chair of the UK Employee Assistance Professionals Association as well as mental health lead at AXA PPP healthcare

Professor Anne Harriss, emeritus professor in occupational health, CPD editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing and president of SOM, the Society of Occupational Medicine

Mandy Murphy, strategic OH services adviser and professional coach as well as deputy head of the National School of Occupational Health

Nic Paton, editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing

Ashleigh Webber, HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today

Our awards sponsor

Our thanks also of course go to this year’s sponsor for the Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, healthcare company Reframe.

About Reframe

Reframe is a different kind of healthcare company, one that’s on a mission to transform the individual’s experience of healthcare systems in the UK and beyond.

We provide practical, emotional and clinical support to over 150,000 people in some of Europe’s biggest companies and organisations.

Originally founded in 2012 to help people with cancer, our innovative approach combines technology, data and outstanding service to care for people on their preferred terms.