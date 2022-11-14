SleepHealth and safetyOccupational Health

Toolkit highlights ‘fatal four’ of work-related driving

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton The ScORSA campaign and toolkit is highlighting the dangers of distraction, drink or drugs, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt. Photo: Shutterstock
The ScORSA campaign and toolkit is highlighting the dangers of distraction, drink or drugs, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt. Photo: Shutterstock

A campaign to raise awareness of the ‘fatal four’ dangers of work-related driving has been launched by the Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance (ScORSA).

The campaign is aiming to raise awareness of the dangers of work-related driving, especially the ‘fatal four’ risks of: distraction, drink or drug misuse, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Alongside this, it is aiming to promote the free help and advice that employers – and employees – can get from ScORSA to reduce the risks of driving for work.

It is looking to encourage employers to consider the health and safety of employees who drive for work (whether in fleet vehicles or in their own) as part of their wider approach to health and safety at work.

According to the alliance, many employers still do not see occupational road risk as a mainstream health and safety issue, whereas in fact driving is one of the most the most dangerous work activities.

Nearly one in three fatal and serious road traffic accidents involve somebody who is driving for work, it has highlighted.

For drivers covering more than 25,000 miles a year as part of their job, their risk of being killed at work is similar to that of construction workers or those working in quarrying.

ScORSA is also working to encourage employers to sign up as members and download a new, free toolkit.

The toolkit includes straightforward advice about how to keep workers safe while driving, advice on how to start the conversation in the workplace, example social media content and inspiring case studies.

Karen McDonnell, occupational health and safety policy adviser at ScORSA, said: “Improving the safety of workers driving as part of their job not only reduces health and safety risks for employees, but it also makes sound business sense

“With the cost of living and fuel prices rapidly rising, ScORSA’s toolkit is a critical resource for reducing work-related road accidents as well as saving time and money on staff absences, lost productivity, and reputational damage,” she added.

The toolkit is free for members of the alliance.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

