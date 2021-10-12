Warning of mental health ‘tipping point’ without more investment

in a submission to government ahead of the spending review on 27 October, said urgent action on mental health was needed if the country is not to face ‘a perfect storm’ further down the line. The centre’s chief executive Sarah Hughes said: “The last 18 months have put great pressure on the nation’s mental health. For many, this has been a traumatic time. With the end of the furlough scheme and the cut to many people’s Universal Credit payments, we now face a ‘perfect storm’ with continued risks from the virus, seasonal flu and the economic impacts of Brexit.” She urged chancellor Rishi Sunak to make mental health a priority within the spending review. “During the next three years, we expect about 10 million people to need mental health support as a result of the pandemic. There are already 1.5 million people waiting for mental health care, and many of the effects are yet to come,” Hughes said.A think-tank has warned that the nation’s mental health is ‘at a tipping point’ in the aftermath of the pandemic and has urged the government to make investment in this area a priority in the comprehensive spending review later this month. The call from the Centre for Mental Health (CMH) has coincided with research by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) that has suggested the public is strongly in favour of extra cash being put into ill health prevention as well as public health generally. The CMH,
