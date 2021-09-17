Warning over topical steroid cream withdrawal effects

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.People using topical steroid creams for long periods of time to treat conditions like eczma or psoraisis can experience skin withdrawal symptoms including burning and redness, the government body that regulates medicines and healthcare products has warned. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said that people who experience redness or burning after they have stopped using topical corticosteroid creams should seek advice from their healthcare professional before using these products again. Healthcare professionals are also being advised to prescribe only the minimum potency needed to treat the condition. The MHRA said that it is not unusual for skin conditions to flare up or return shortly after stopping topical treatments. However, very infrequently, a severe type of topical steroid withdrawal reaction can occur, known as “red skin syndrome” or “topical steroid addiction”. Other signs include burning or stinging, intense itching, peeling of the skin, or oozing open sores. Side-effects can occur in the days or weeks after stopping treatment, even after just two months of continuous treatment in some cases.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.