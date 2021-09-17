Warning over topical steroid cream withdrawal effects

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said that people who experience redness or burning after they have stopped using topical corticosteroid creams should seek advice from their healthcare professional before using these products again. Healthcare professionals are also being advised to prescribe only the minimum potency needed to treat the condition. The MHRA said that it is not unusual for skin conditions to flare up or return shortly after stopping topical treatments. However, very infrequently, a severe type of topical steroid withdrawal reaction can occur, known as “red skin syndrome” or “topical steroid addiction”. Other signs include burning or stinging, intense itching, peeling of the skin, or oozing open sores. Side-effects can occur in the days or weeks after stopping treatment, even after just two months of continuous treatment in some cases.Alison Cave, chief safety officer of the MHRA, said: “When used correctly, topical corticosteroids are a safe and effective treatment for conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. However, a withdrawal reaction following long-term use of these products can lead to skin redness and a burning sensation worse than the original skin condition. These reactions can be hard to distinguish from the original skin condition. “Patients should follow their healthcare professional’s advice on where, how often and for how long to use topical corticosteroids. Patients experiencing symptoms after stopping their topical steroid