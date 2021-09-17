Indirect associative discrimination upheld for the first time

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Before the decision in Follows, UK law recognised that claims could be made for direct associative discrimination, but not indirect associative discrimination. Under section 13 of the Equality Act 2010, dealing with direct discrimination, there is no requirement for the less favourable treatment to be because of a protected characteristic of the person who receives that treatment. The less favourable treatment can therefore be because of the characteristic of another person, such as somebody who the claimant associates with. An example is the case of Weathersfield v Sargent where an employee resigned because they did not want to comply with an instruction not to hire vehicles to Black or Asian customers. The Court of Appeal upheld the employment tribunal's finding that the claimant (who was neither Black nor Asian) had been subjected to less favourable treatments on racial grounds. By way of contrast, to establish indirect discrimination, section 19 of the Equality Act 2010 requires the claimant themselves to have the protected characteristic as well as suffering the less favourable treatment. Specifically, subsection 19 (1) says, "A person (A) discriminates against another (B) if A applies to B a provision, criterion or practice which is discriminatory in relation to a relevant protected characteristic of B's." The EU Directives that the Equality Act implemented into UK law do not require the claimant to have the protected characteristic. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has decided in