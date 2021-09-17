There’s still time to be a winner! The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2021 are still open

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A combination of time pressures on the profession from Covid and the fact our entry page has had some technical glitches means you now have another month to enter this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards. So please do put yourself forward and join us in celebrating the very best of occupational health. It is said all good things come to those who wait. Well, that’s very much the case with this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, as the deadline for entries is being extended for a month. The closing date for submissions is now Friday 22 October. This decision has been taken for a variety of reasons. First, OH practitioners, we all know, remain under intense time and workload pressure from Covid-19, what with being centre-stage in managing Covid health and safety, infection control and transmission, return to physical working, hybrid working, and long Covid, alongside all the ‘normal’ OH demands. To that end, we have deemed it is only right and sensible to allow teams and practitioners more time and breathing space to get awards’ entries in this year.
Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.