There’s still time to be a winner! The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2021 are still open

Technical glitches resolved

It is said all good things come to those who wait. Well, that’s very much the case with this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, as the deadline for entries is being extended for a month. The closing date for submissions is now. This decision has been taken for a variety of reasons. First, OH practitioners, we all know, remain under intense time and workload pressure from Covid-19, what with being centre-stage in managing Covid health and safety, infection control and transmission, return to physical working, hybrid working, and long Covid, alongside all the ‘normal’ OH demands. To that end, we have deemed it is only right and sensible to allow teams and practitioners more time and breathing space to get awards’ entries in this year.The second reason (and there’s no easy way to put this) is the fact we know many of you have struggled to submit entries because of a number of technical glitches on the entry page. So, massive apologies for this. Our technical team has been on the case and – hopefully – things have now all been sorted. If you have tried to enter previously and been unable to do so, please do now revisit the awards page and use the extra time available, as we would love still to hear from you and what you are doing. The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are a chance to validate the great work you know you already do, and to have your team and work profiled on OHW+.