Local authoritiesCoronavirusSickness absence managementPublic sectorOccupational Health

Welsh council criticised for ‘shocking’ levels of absence

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton An employee at home with Covid
Image: Shutterstock
An employee at home with Covid
Image: Shutterstock

A local authority in Wales has been urged to improve its sickness absence levels after recording what has been described as a “shocking” absence rate of almost 17 days per full-time-equivalent employee.

Sickness absence at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council had risen sharply since the pandemic, from 11.67 days per full-time-equivalent employee in 2020/21 to 16.74 in 2021/22, head of organisational development Andrea Prosser reportedly told councillors.

According to reports, staff have been told not to “beat themselves up” about the high levels of absence, even though one councillor described the figures as “shocking”.

While absence related to Covid-19 played a part in the rise, even when removing absences because of the virus, the figures rose from 9.98 to 14.2, well above the council’s target of 10 days per full-time-equivalent employee.

One councillor, Ross Leadbeater, was reported by the BBC as saying: “I find the report quite shocking. It’s bad enough that we’re at the bottom of the league table but worse than that that we’ve not reached our own target for five years. Something drastic needs to be done to change this.”

Sickness absence

How to minimise employee sickness absence this autumn

Sickness absence rate in 2021 was highest in more than a decade

Impact of Covid on sickness absence in past year laid bare

However, another, George Humphreys, highlighted the toll that Covid-19 had taken as being a key factor behind the increase. “Even though it doesn’t look good on our council, don’t beat yourselves up too much, unfortunately Covid hit us very hard,” he reportedly told staff.

The council’s chief officer for resources, Rhian Hayden, also highlighted the high levels of health problems within the local community, where most of the council’s employees are drawn from.

“It is possible that our statistics are reflecting the general health issues of the local authority area,” the BBC reported.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How to minimise employee sickness absence this autumn

‘Plan for patients’ to tackle NHS backlog –...

Employers sought for wearables-based Covid research

Four ways employers can support mental health first...

NHS waits hit 6.8m record, with busiest summer...

Pandemic has left those with asthma feeling more...

Hybrid working can leave employees living with cancer...

Truss urged to prioritise UK’s ‘profound’ public health...

Covid-19 potentially storing up wider health problems

NHS surgical ‘hubs’ to tackle post-Covid backlog