Why home worker risk assessments must be on the OH agenda

by Jennie Doyle
With home working set to continue for many, and perhaps even to become a long-term ‘hybrid’ method of working, OH needs to be encouraging employers to carry out home worker risk assessments so as not to fall foul of Health and Safety Executive inspections, argues Jennie Doyle. They can also be a way to open up wider conversations about the value OH can bring. We’re now well over a year on from the shift to home working for many and, while restrictions have of course now lifted, the spread of the Delta variant means that, for many employees, any return to ‘normal’ working in physical workplaces may only be gradual. In light of this, home working should now be considered ‘long term’, and therefore Health and Safety Executive workstation (HSE) assessment rules should now apply. Other risk assessments may also apply, such as lone working without supervision, stress and mental health.

Simple, cost-effective risk mitigation

The message, however, that occupational health should also be getting across to employers in this context is that risk mitigation and prevention do not require big budgets. There are simple and cost-effective ways for employers to meet and exceed requirements. Looking back over the pandemic, the unprecedented almost overnight shift to home working in March 2020 meant that the HSE was lenient about carrying out home worker risk assessments last year, not least as the situation was considered temporary. But home working is now looking like it will be a much more permanent feature of the working landscape for many, even if as a ‘hybrid’ or blended part of working. That means the HSE’s approach may now start to change. In anticipation of this, at Health Shield, for example, we have added a series of risk assessment questionnaires to our recently launched o
Jennie Doyle is head of marketing at Health Shield

