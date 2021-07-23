Why home worker risk assessments must be on the OH agenda

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.With home working set to continue for many, and perhaps even to become a long-term ‘hybrid’ method of working, OH needs to be encouraging employers to carry out home worker risk assessments so as not to fall foul of Health and Safety Executive inspections, argues Jennie Doyle. They can also be a way to open up wider conversations about the value OH can bring. We’re now well over a year on from the shift to home working for many and, while restrictions have of course now lifted, the spread of the Delta variant means that, for many employees, any return to ‘normal’ working in physical workplaces may only be gradual.
Jennie Doyle is head of marketing at Health Shield