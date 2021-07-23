RetailManufacturingCoronavirusTestingAbsence

Food supply chain staff made exempt from self-isolation

by Ashleigh Webber Delivery drivers will be able to work if they have been 'pinged' but test negative
People working in the food supply chain will not need to self-isolate if they have been ‘pinged’ by the NHS Covid-19 app, amid growing fears of food shortages due to a lack of available staff. Workers, regardless of their vaccination status, will be able to test themselves for Covid-19 daily instead of isolating. The new daily contact testing measures begin at 15 supermarket depots, followed by 150 depots next week. The exemption applies to supermarket depot workers and food manufacturers, but not shop floor staff. Environment secretary George Eustice told BBC Breakfast that including shop floor staff would have been a “really significant undertaking”. “You're talking then thousands of different shops and many more people and we still want to maintain the test, trace and isolate system,” he said, adding that the government would keep the policy under review. Earlier supermarket chain Iceland said it had been forced to shut some stores because 1,000 staff had been asked to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app. Empty shelves across multiple supermarket chains have also been reported. A record 618,903 people in England and Wales were told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app between 8 and 15 July. A survey by CV-Library found that four in 10 workers know someone who has been unable to work due to self-isolation since all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on Monday. Seventy per cent of those asked to isolate were notified by the Covid-19 app, the survey of 1,300 people found. Unions and business bodies have criticised the government’s handli
