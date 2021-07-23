US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture, state officials allege

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The owner of the Call of Duty and StarCraft games franchises is facing legal action in the US over claims of sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard, one of the world's largest game companies, is alleged to be tolerating a “frat boy” culture that has led to unequal pay, promoting men over women, and personal misconduct. After a two-year investigation, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has initiated legal action against the company – a decision Activision has called “disgraceful and unprofessional”. The DFEH has made a series of claims about the company's allegedly embedded culture of discrimination.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper