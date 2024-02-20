Why menopause champions are important for inclusion

From providing a listening ear to colleagues to advising line managers on how they can support their team’s wellbeing, menopause champions can be an asset to any organisation, writes Lauren Chiren.

The government’s women’s health priorities pledge is not enough; workplaces need menopause champions.

In my journey, transitioning from a senior role in financial services to a staunch advocate for employers to become menopause savvy, I’ve seen many strategies employed by organisations with varying degrees of impact. Take Avanti’s goodie bag containing jelly babies and a paper clip for menopausal staff, for example.

Becoming a menopause-supportive employer involves far more than delivering a one-off ‘lunch and learn’; it’s about acknowledging the unique challenges and strengths that accompany this natural life stage and implementing significant cultural change across people, systems and processes.

Women over 50 are the fastest-growing employee cohort in the UK. Businesses need to recognise that the investment they make in attracting and retaining staff is far more significant than the cost of the change needed to truly embrace menopause at work, which will keep many women in work for longer.

This begins with a strategy, engaging key stakeholders and achieving buy-in from everyone in the organisation. Initiatives could include a combination of general or specific awareness sessions; communication skills training; spaces for colleagues to safely and openly discuss their experiences; guidance and policies that cover menopause (a standalone menopause policy is not strictly necessary); temperature-controlled areas; showering facilities with a place to store wash bags and a change of clothes; quiet spaces; and toilet facilities that have the toilet and sink in the same cubicle to avoid the embarrassment of washing menstrual cups, for example.

Where shift work is involved or colleagues are not in an office, active consideration must be given to work planning, access to drinking water, and the ability to take a break or change when required.

Having mistaken my menopause symptoms for early-onset dementia, I can’t stress enough the importance of accurate information and empathetic support. Employers should cultivate a culture where people feel valued and understood, where their biological journey is not a hindrance but a celebrated part of their professional and personal development. Menopause ‘champions’ are a key part of this.

Menopause champions add value

Introducing menopause champions to the workplace has been powerful. Having individuals who are confident enough to provide a listening ear to those experiencing symptoms, and colleagues who wish to learn how to best support those people, helps to address any stigma attached to menopause.

Champions provide a safe space for sharing experiences and seeking advice, reducing the isolation and confusion that often accompanies menopause. This support is not just emotional; it’s practical too, guiding people through conversations, policies and guidance, workplace adjustments and internal and external support.

Menopause champions are instrumental in fostering a more inclusive and diverse workplace. They signal a company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, helping boost productivity, job satisfaction and retention. Many of my clients have commented anecdotally that people have taken less time off and been more productive at work simply because their people feel supported.

Menopause champions usually perform this voluntary role on top of their day job, so they should have a say in how they would like to deliver support. They may simply be available for a supportive conversation and signposting, or they may wish to take their role further and raise awareness, advise line managers about how they can support their teams, or professionally call out behaviours that are not inclusive.

In essence, the menopause champion is a catalyst for change, transforming the workplace into a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Selecting menopause champions

Anyone can volunteer to be a menopause champion but, based on my experience in this area, I recommend a few key qualities to consider:

Empathy and approachability. Menopause champions need to be someone whom others feel comfortable talking to about sensitive issues. They don’t necessarily have to have personal experience with menopause.

A good communicator. Champions need to be able to articulate the challenges of menopause clearly and sensitively, raise awareness, and advocate for necessary changes in the workplace. This can include being able to speak to both employees and management effectively.

An interest in wellbeing, diversity, and inclusion. They should be someone who is passionate about making the workplace a better environment for everyone and who understands the broader context of menopause in terms of inclusion.

What does menopause support look like?

Firstly, understanding and empathy from colleagues and management are crucial. Menopause can – but not always – bring a host of challenging symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings, and memory lapses. A supportive work environment, where colleagues are considerate of these challenges, can alleviate much of the stress and discomfort experienced by menopausal women.

Secondly, practical adjustments in the workplace are often necessary. This could include flexible working hours to accommodate fluctuating energy levels, or providing a cooler, more comfortable working environment to help manage hot flushes. Access to private spaces for rest or dealing with symptoms can also be incredibly beneficial.

Access to information and resources is vital. Employers can provide materials or workshops on managing menopause symptoms, including advice on nutrition, exercise, and mental health. This not only helps the individual but also educates the wider workforce.

Lastly, offering tailored health and wellbeing support, such as menopause coaching services or connections to menopause specialists, can be a lifeline for many people. This support acknowledges the unique challenges of menopause and provides people with the tools and resources they need to manage their symptoms effectively.

The support needed by employees going through menopause is multifaceted, encompassing emotional, practical, informational, and health-related aspects. By addressing these needs, workplaces can ensure that women are not only supported but are also able to maintain their wellbeing and continue contributing effectively.