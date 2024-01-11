Talent management trends: What employers should know in 2024 (webinar)

Tuesday 20 February 2024, 2:00pm GMT

In 2024, chances are high that you’re looking to hire, keep great talent in the business, or develop, upskill and reskill your employees. Cracking the code of successful talent management and employer branding is a much-discussed topic, but how do you unlock what’s important to your workforce?

Personnel Today has once again teamed up with employee experience platform Culture Amp to look at its latest research on how people’s experiences will unlock a new era of talent management, what drives the European workforce in and out, and benchmarks from thousands of employees.

Editor Rob Moss is joined by Culture Amp’s lead people scientist Jessica Brannigan to examine the trends for employers in 2024 in attracting and retaining talent, minimising attrition, recognising and enhancing performance and developing people.

Register now to learn:

What drives new joiners and keeps them for longer

Research on main drivers of engagement

Insights on the cost of inaction and what causes it

Why feedback and recognition build talent

Where the opportunities are to fill skills gaps and what builds careers.

This free 60-minute webinar includes an insightful and informative discussion between Jessica and Rob and the opportunity for the audience to share their thoughts and questions.

About our guest speaker

Jess Brannigan is a lead people scientist for the EMEA region at Culture Amp. She leads a team of people scientists focused on UK-based customers and has a BSc Psychology from the University of Nottingham and an MSc Occupational Psychology from the University of Leicester.

She has over a decade of experience in the people and culture space encompassing in-house HR and workforce development roles, in-depth leadership assessment and coaching, human capital consulting and talent and career development. Jess enjoys combining this expertise to enhance workplace culture for the organisations Culture Amp serves and the employees within them.

Before joining Culture Amp she led a programme at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School to enhance the leadership skills, and personal and career progression of MBAs entering into high-profile careers. Jess is an accomplished speaker and writer in the areas of culture, engagement, career and development as well as talent. She has a special interest in the progression of women in the workplace.