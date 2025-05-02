Connect to Work: how businesses can play their part

The government’s Connect to Work programme targeted at getting more people with health conditions and support needs into work has started its rollout in London. Chris Cook and Alia Javid at SA Law look at how employers can get on board

West London has become the first of 47 areas across England and Wales to receive dedicated five-year funding aimed at helping disabled people and those with health conditions and additional support needs back into work. This support is part of the new national Connect to Work programme launched on 9 April.

The programme is a government initiative that provides funding to help disabled people, those with health conditions, and individuals facing additional barriers to employment into sustainable jobs. This is part of a broader effort to boost employment rates and address the issue of health-related inactivity in the UK. The programme uses a “place, train, and maintain” model to support individuals into sustained work.

The West London scheme, to be delivered by Shaw Trust, is expected to support around 3,500 people in West London each year, offering tailored advice, training and job opportunities to help individuals build confidence and move towards sustained employment. Overall, more than 100,000 are set to be supported by the scheme across the country.

Support will be delivered locally and designed to fit around people’s needs, while also helping employers to recruit and retain disabled workers.

Work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, expressed her support for the new initiative, stating: “As part of our Plan for Change we are fixing the broken welfare system – getting more people into work, putting more money in people’s pockets, and putting the benefits bill on a sustainable footing…”

She said: “The welfare system we inherited has shut too many talented people out of the workplace – with no support, no prospects, and no opportunities.

“We are changing this. That’s why I’m delighted to see our Connect to Work programme kick off, with over £40 million of funding so local leaders in West London can give people in their area the tools they need to get in and on at work in a way that’s right for them.”

How employers can enhance opportunities and accessibility

Employers can support disabled individuals by considering the following:

Adapting the physical workplace. Some physical changes to the workplace that employers should consider include:

Widening doorways for any wheelchair users

Installing ramps and lifts – making lifts accessible for people with visual impairments by including braille on buttons and signs

Ensuring accessible toilets

Providing parking spaces near the building entrance for those with mobility issues

Eliminating any steps and provide automatic doors to aid those with limited dexterity

Modifying furniture (such as height adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs and one-handed keyboards)

Employers should be mindful over communication. They should:

Provide documents and information in different formats; for example, large print, braille, or audio formats

Install hearing loops in meeting rooms to support individuals with hearing impairments

Avoid jargon and use simple language in all communication

Employers should make reasonable adjustments and support by providing:

Training on disability awareness and inclusion, and providing ongoing support for both employees with disabilities and their colleagues.

Support networks or resource groups where employees can share experiences and offer support.

Flexible working arrangements, for example – remote work or adjusted hours to accommodate individual needs. Flexibility empowers disabled people to do the best they can while allowing them to progress their careers.

Specialist equipment, for example – dictation software

To recruit disabled people employers need to:

Make it a priority to attract and recruit qualified disabled individuals.

Make the application process accessible to all candidates.

Employers should encourage an inclusive culture by:

Promoting a company-wide education in educating all employees about disability and the etiquette to create a more inclusive environment.

Creating safe spaces and establishing a culture where employees feel comfortable talking about disability and raising concerns.

Employers can harness the talent that could be nurtured by this scheme by being proactive in identifying and addressing the specific needs of each employee with a disability. This would show the disabled employee that they are a valuable team member to the employer and the employer is doing what it can to support them in doing their work.

Managers should be proactive by asking if existing arrangements are effective and should offer temporary changes to adjustments whenever needed. Employees shouldn’t need to leave to get the adjustments or career progression they need.

Companies should evaluate whether their roles and working patterns are structured in a way that’s fit for the future. Letting disabled people know about the full range of roles and options available at every level of your organisation will allow them to assess for themselves what might suit them and then seek to eliminate any barriers.

It’s important to give employees a sense of belonging by developing employee resource groups that foster inclusive workplaces, asking disabled people how they feel and what their experiences are. Businesses should use feedback and data to improve each year and be accountable by setting ambitious goals.

Employers should also bear in mind to follow fair procedures to avoid discrimination against disabled employees during times of redundancy or dismissal.

Retaining disabled employees

Reviewing numerous internal processes can help create a culture that supports employees with all backgrounds. Managers should exhibit positive behaviours, including modelling healthy working patterns and challenging inappropriate language or banter in the workplace.

Employers must ensure they are engaging with their disabled employees as this encourages open communication. The key is to listen, avoid assumptions and ask questions. It is crucial to focus on continuously improving the experience of disabled people throughout the organisation. Employees stay if they enjoy their role and feel supported by their managers, and if it suits their disability and personal commitments.

Employers should also consider conducting fair performance reviews and consider any impact of disability on performance when conducting capability and performance reviews with disabled employees.

Having a healthy working culture would promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, where every employee feels valued and respected, allowing them to advocate for themselves and contribute to accessibility improvements.

