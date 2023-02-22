Mental health conditionsLatest NewsMental healthOccupational HealthWellbeing

Mental health first aid bill ‘could create negative consequences’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Mental health first aiders are put in a vulnerable position, the ex-board members of a training provider say
Image: Shutterstock
Mental health first aiders are put in a vulnerable position, the ex-board members of a training provider say
Image: Shutterstock

Former board members of an organisation that offers mental health first aid training have said that making it a legal requirement would compound concerns about how the responsibilities affect those carrying out the role.

Last month Conservative MP Dean Russell presented a private members bill under parliament’s Ten Minute Rule, which proposed the introduction of a legal requirement for mental health first aid training in workplaces.

It received a mixed response from employers and workplace mental health specialists, some of whom felt mental health first aid (MHFA) placed too much onus on employees to be responsible for others.

Mental health first aid

The role (and risks) of mental health first aid

Four ways employers can support mental health first aiders

Now, three ex-board members of Mental Health First Aid England have urged Russell to amend his bill, as they feel the current proposals “could create unintended and negative consequences”. They say it does not recognise that MHFA “is only one piece of the jigsaw when effectively managing and supporting mental health in the workplace”.

Their letter, shared on LinkedIn by ex-MHFA England board member Amy McKeown, says: “Whilst useful as a literacy training tool, there has always been controversy about what the role of a [MHFA] should be, and the appropriateness, governance, and boundaries of these roles”.

MHFAs themselves are often put in a vulnerable position. “These are people who after doing a short awareness training are then expected to offer peer support to others… outside of formal organisational processes and systems,” they note.

The letter says that making MHFA training a legal requirement without further prevention or support mechanisms could create problems including:

  • organisations using it as a ‘tick box’ exercise, by training only a few people rather than looking at how to support workplace mental health in its entirety
  • confidentiality issues
  • disclosed mental illness “falling through the gaps” of informal peer support systems
  • a lack of further support not always being available, for MHFAs and those they support.

It adds that MHFA is not always suitable for an organisation, depending on its culture, industry or if it has hybrid working arrangements in place.

The letter urges the MP to amend his bill to “include a more systemic approach which includes treating mental health and psychosocial factors equally to physical factors in risk assessment, training, rehabilitation, and suicide plans”.

Stronger enforcement of the HSE’s stress management standards has also been recommended, with the letter suggesting that companies with more than five employees should face repercussions if they do not have a credible approach to preventing work-related mental health issues.

A date for the second reading of the First-Aid (Mental Health) Bill has not yet been scheduled.

Suzy Blade, head of HR at law firm Setfords, suggested that legislation alone is not the answer to addressing mental health risks at work.

She said: “Employers have a duty of care towards their employees and that should encompass mental health first aid training and support as a fundamental requirement. We welcome the further discussion at a national level on the subject of mental health, but employers generally need to accept that responsibility now rather than waiting for legal enforcement.”

Blade said the firm’s experience with MHFA has been largely a positive one, with the initiative “being one part of a much wider programme of wellbeing activities and resources”.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NHS mental health sick days increased sharply in...

Mental health waits unlikely to improve into 2024,...

How to ensure wellbeing programmes are impactful and...

Charities slam government ‘betrayal’ over mental health

Burnout and stress cost NHS more working days...

At-home HIV testing programme launched

Face-to-face work still best for opening up about...

Unspoken workplace expectations can heighten risk of burnout

One in 10 workers think about suicide or...

Chefs outline macho culture of deliberate burnings, bullying...