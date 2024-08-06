Latest NewsMental healthGlobal HRProductivity

Call for employers to support lonely global workers

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Employers are being urged to offer more support for lonely workers across the world after new research revealed one in five people experiences feelings of loneliness every day.

According to Towergate Health and Protection, the findings from Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report indicate that organisations should do more to help reduce the number of lonely employees worldwide.

The insurance company believes that by providing adequate health and wellbeing provisions employers would also minimise the impact of loneliness on people’s mental health and productivity.

Sarah Dennis, head of international at Towergate Health & Protection, said: “We find that loneliness is a big issue for overseas employees. It is important that employers tackle this matter as it can lead to further problems of poorer mental health, lower productivity and increased absence. All of which becomes a vicious circle if the appropriate health and wellbeing support is not in place.”

Gallup’s findings revealed that loneliness differed according to each employee’s location. It found that employees in South Asia are most likely to suffer from loneliness (29%), with those in sub-Saharan Africa the second most likely (26%). Workers in the Middle East and North Africa (23%) followed, while those in Australia and New Zealand were discovered to be the least likely to feel lonely (13%).

The research showed employment reduced feelings loneliness, with working people feeling the least lonely (20%), compared to unemployed people (32%). Additionally, people working onsite reported less loneliness (16%) than remote workers (25%). Younger employees were more likely to feel lonely, with 22% of those aged under 35 reporting this compared to 19% of employers over 35.

Dennis added: “It is a long-held belief that good work is good for you. While those working overseas face additional challenges, being able to work, visit the office, and even being involved in phone and video conferencing, can all support their mental health. The key is in providing the right balance so that the positives of social interaction are not overtaken by the negatives of stress.”

