WHO to tackle ‘pressing health threat’ of loneliness

by Nic Paton
The World Health Organization (WHO) has set up a commission to address “the pressing health threat” of loneliness.

The Commission on Social Connection is being co-chaired by US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murphy and African Union youth envoy Chido Mpemba.

It comprises 11 leading policy-makers, thought leaders and advocates and will run for three years. More commissioners will be added later, as yet there is not one from the UK.

During the three-year timeframe it will analyse the role social connection plays in improving health for people of all ages and outline solutions to build social connections at scale.

The commission will also consider how connection enhances the wellbeing of our communities and societies and helps to foster economic progress, social development, and innovation. The first major output is expected to be a flagship report released by the mid-point of the three-year initiative.

WHO has also highlighted that, contrary to the perception that isolation and loneliness primarily affect older people in high-income countries, it affects the health and wellbeing of all age groups across the world. It became a particular issue during, and since, the pandemic.

It has argued that one in four older people experience social isolation and the rates are broadly similar in all regions. Among adolescents, between 5% to 15% experience loneliness. However, these figures are likely to be underestimations.

Loneliness and health

Hybrid working: Combatting loneliness and enabling inclusion

Business travellers wrestling with stress, exhaustion and loneliness

How can OH start difficult conversations about loneliness?

“High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and wellbeing. People without enough strong social connections are at higher risk of stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression, suicide and more,” said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This WHO commission will help establish social connection as a global health priority and share the most promising interventions,” he added.

Lack of social connection carries an equivalent, or even greater, risk of early death as other better-known risk factors – such as smoking, excessive drinking, physical inactivity, obesity, and air pollution, WHO highlighted.

Social isolation can also have a serious impact on physical and mental health, with some studies showing that it has been linked to anxiety and depression and can increase risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

“I am thrilled to work closely with an outstanding group of commissioners on advancing social connection – a vital component of wellbeing. Together, we can build a world that is less lonely, healthier, and more resilient,” said Dr Vivek Murthy.

Social disconnection also can lead to poorer education outcomes, WHO has argued. Young people experiencing loneliness in high school are more likely to drop out of university. It can also lead to poorer economic outcomes; feeling disconnected and unsupported in your job can lead to poorer job satisfaction and performance.

“Young people are not immune to loneliness. Social isolation can affect anyone, of any age, anywhere,” said Chido Mpemba.

“Across Africa and beyond, we must redefine the narrative around loneliness. Investments in social connection are critical to creating productive, resilient and stable economies that promote the well-being of current and future generations,” she added.

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

