Call for universal OH access in general election manifestos

The Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) is urging all major political parties to commit to introducing universal access to occupational health if they are voted in at the next general election.

Following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement that a general election will take place on 4 July, SOM unveiled its 2024 brief for political parties as they begin to formulate their election manifestos.

It claims that universal access to occupational health would be of economic importance to the UK, as it would help reduce the number of people who are not in work due to ill health, estimated to be around 2.6 million.

SOM has previously estimated that less than half of the UK’s working population has access to occupational health services.

SOM wants to see:

a legal requirement for larger organisations to invest in occupational health services

policies that help people stay in and return to work, including improving links between OH, the Department for Work and Pensions, primary and community care

a local work and health strategy in every area

reforms to the fit note regime that focus on supporting people to return to work quickly by offering access to specialist work and health advice

an NHS workforce plan that develops a multidisciplinary OH workforce that can deliver OH services across all workplaces

the creation of a national director for work and health

investment in NHS OH capacity to tackle sickness absence and mental ill-health among health and social care workers

investment in a national centre for work and health to generate evidence for employers.

In a briefing to members, SOM said: “For many years, SOM has been collaborating closely with policymakers from all parties to advocate for occupational health and we will continue to do so post-election when a new government is in place.

“The months leading up to an election often see MPs and candidates of all parties taking particular interest in the views of interest groups and wishing to engage. SOM is ready to speak with anyone wanting to learn about the importance of OH and the need for universal access and will also seek to facilitate site visits for MPs or candidates where possible, so they can experience the work of OH teams first-hand.”

The Royal Society for Public Health has also called for action to address the health inequalities contributing to the loss of workers due to ill health.

Chief executive William Roberts said: “Ill health is not an inevitability. A healthier and more prosperous future must be at the forefront of the next government’s vision for the UK. This future is only going to be possible with sustained investment in preventative policies that address the causes of ill health.

“We know what works. An unwavering focus on prevention needs to be at the centre of the next government’s agenda, with health as the thread that runs through all policies.

“Fairer and more equal nations are healthier nations. Focussing on those facing the greatest inequalities will bring the greatest benefits.”

