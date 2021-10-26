Campaign raises awareness of musculoskeletal disorder risks

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A campaign aiming to encourage employers to help prevent and manage the most common work-related health problem – musculoskeletal disorders – has been launched across Europe. The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) hopes to raise awareness of MSDs and their impact on individuals, employers and society through its “Lighten the Load” campaign. It claimed that three in every five workers have an MSD issue, with the most common conditions including backache and pains in the upper limbs. Risks include prolonged sitting, lifting or moving people or heavy loads, time pressure and working in tiring or painful positions. The campaign has garnered support from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (Iosh) and software company SAP, which had produced a toolkit for its employees that provides information and good practice on managing and reducing the risk of developing MSDs.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.