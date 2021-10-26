UK gender pay gap progress slow as motherhood penalty persists

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The UK’s gender pay gap has continued its downward trend but the pay penalty experienced by women over 40 perseveres, according to data released today by the Office for National Statistics. In 2021, the gap among full-time employees was 7.9%, up from 7.0% in 2020. This is still below the gap of 9.0% before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, and so the downward trend is continuing. ONS has recommended looking at the longer-term trend given the uncertainty introduced to the data by the pandemic. The data released today is taken from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) and is not drawn from the gender pay gap reporting submissions made by individual employers. Among all employees, the gender pay gap increased to 15.4%, from 14.9% in 2020, but is still down from 17.4% in 2019. This means women are typically paid 85 pence for every pound earned by a man. There remains however a large difference in gender pay gap between employees aged 40 and over and those aged below 40 years. For over 40s, the full-time gender pay gap is 11.9% to 12.3%, while for under 40s it is between 0.9% and 3.0%. Sarah Jackson, visiting professor at Cranfield University School of Management, said: “These new figures show we’re making slow progress towards gender pay equality.
