OH professionals urged to bid for construction health research funding

Occupational health practitioners, accredited research organisations and charities are being given the chance to bid for funding to carry out research into improving the health of construction workers.

B&CE, an organisation that aims to improve the welfare of employees in the construction sector, said its £25,000 Occupational Health Research Award for 2019/20 will be given to the organisation that proposes research that will make a significant difference to the health of construction workers, tackle OH issues and make an important scientific contribution to the industry.

Roy Porter, of the B&CE Charitable Trust, said: “Our parent organisation has its roots firmly in construction, which is why we are extremely proud of the Occupational Health Research Award, which focuses on the welfare of those who work within the industry.

“We are keen to hear from both institutions and individuals with a vested interest in the advancement of occupational health within the building and construction industry.”

In 2018 Loughborough University secured the funding for its research into musculoskeletal disorders in the sector, while the 2017 award went to Manchester University and the University of the West of England’s research into designing an occupational health service for construction workers.

Professor Alistair Gibb from Loughborough University said: “Occupational ill health costs UK construction employers hundreds of millions of pounds every year and musculoskeletal disorders account for more than three-quarters of the total. A considerable proportion of that cost is believed to be from lost productivity through presenteeism and this work will make an important contribution to increasing understanding of MSD presenteeism, for the benefit of workers and employers alike.”

The deadline for entries is 23 January, 2020.