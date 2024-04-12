Fit for WorkCancerDisabilityRespiratoryHealth and safety

Charity warns of sharp delays in compensation for mesothelioma

by Nic Paton
Waiting times for processing benefits and government compensation claims for mesothelioma patients have doubled within a year, the charity Mesothelioma UK has said.

Its research has indicated that, despite claimants with the absestos-related cancer being entitled to have their application fast-tracked by the Department for Work and Pensions, there have been sharp increases in processing times for Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB) claims.

There have been similar delays in government lump-sum payments under the Pneumoconiosis etc (Workers’ Compensation) Act 1979 (PWCA) and 2008 Diffuse Mesothelioma Scheme (2008), the charity said.

According to Mesothelioma UK records, IIDB application processing time has increased from 24 days in July-September 2022 to 48 days in October-December 2023.

PWCA/2008 application processing time has increased from 31 days in April-June 2023 to 60 days in October-December 2023.

Liz Darlison, chief executive of Mesothelioma UK, said: “This means that people with mesothelioma, who can have a very poor prognosis, are facing unnecessary delays and stress in accessing the financial support to which they are entitled.

“Many people with mesothelioma rely on this benefit and lump sum compensation to help them cover the financial costs of their illness. It is no exaggeration to state that some people with mesothelioma are dying before their claims are even processed.

“We urge the government to take immediate action to address this unacceptable situation, and to ensure that the fast-track process for mesothelioma claims is restored to its original efficiency and effectiveness.”

Last autumn, the political furore over crumbling concrete in schools and hospitals led to warnings that putting things right could in turn generate an ‘asbestos crisis’, with an MP calling for a national asbestos register to be created.

The need to inspect and potentially carry out remedial work on many public buildings as a result could lead to more asbestos also being found in buildings during the inspection process or, even worse, disturbed.

