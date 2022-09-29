HSE to target construction sites in health and safety campaign

ConstructionMusculoskeletal disordersHealth and safetyHealth & Safety Executive

Construction sites could be inspected by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the health issues that can result from moving and handling materials.

From 3 October, construction sites will be targeted as part of a health inspection initiative under the HSE’s Work Right campaign, which aims to help smaller businesses and workers understand how they can reduce the risk of ill health, injury and fatalities in the construction sector.

HSE inspectors intend to visit construction sites to check employers and workers know the risks, are planning their work and are using sensible control measures to protect workers.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the most common health issue in the construction sector. Around 40,000 construction workers suffered a work-related MSD in 2021, according to the HSE.

The health and safety watchdog has also published the latest statistics on work-related fatal injuries in Great Britain. From April to June 2022, 21 people died due to an injury they sustained at work, 10 of whom were working in construction; six in the services sector; four in agriculture, forestry and fishing; and one in water supply and waste management activities.

Earlier this month construction firms were urged to have mental health check-ins with staff after figures revealed that on average two construction workers die by suicide each day.

