Train managers to improve employee mental health, WHO guidelines say

Managers should be trained in how they can prevent stressful work environments and support staff who feel distressed, new mental health at work guidelines from the World Health Organization suggest.

It is the first time the United Nation’s health agency has recommended manager training to address the global issue of poor workforce mental health.

The WHO guidelines on mental health at work suggest that 15% of working-age people have a mental health disorder at any point, but current investment to address is not adequate.

The document provides guidance on interventions that employers can put in place including manager and worker training. It also provides recommendations on how they can assist with the return to work following mental health-related absence, and how people with severe mental health conditions can be supported into employment.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The wellbeing of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health can also have a debilitating impact on a person’s performance and productivity. These new guidelines can help prevent negative work situations and cultures and offer much-needed mental health protection and support for working people.”

Recommendations for organisations include:

Making reasonable adjustments for workers with mental health conditions and psychosocial disabilities, for example regular supportive meetings with supervisors, frequent breaks and access to a private space to rest

Training managers to support their workers’ mental health, improve their knowledge, attitudes and behaviours towards mental health, and to encourage workers to seek help. However, it notes that managers should not be put in a position to treat or diagnose mental health disorders

Training workers in mental health awareness, although the WHO notes there is a “very low certainty of evidence” this improves outcomes for individuals

Offering clinical, or a combination of clinical and work-directed mental health care for those returning to work after mental health-related absence

Offering supported employment for people with severe mental health conditions and disabilities, working with the indivudual, their family and other representatives.

The guidelines also make specific recommendations for organisations employing health, humanitarian and emergency workers, who face a higher risk of emotional distress. Suggestions include reducing workloads, changing schedules and improvements in communication.

It says there is a low certainty of evidence that activities like walking, yoga, mindfulness and cognitive behavioural therapy improve individuals’ mental health, but these have been included in the guidance as “conditional” recommendations.

A separate policy brief from WHO and UN workers’ rights watchdog the International Labour Organization (ILO) explains the guidelines in terms of practical strategies for governments, employers and workers.

ILO director-general Guy Ryder said: “As people spend a large proportion of their lives in work – a safe and healthy working environment is critical. We need to invest to build a culture of prevention around mental health at work, reshape the work environment to stop stigma and social exclusion, and ensure employees with mental health conditions feel protected and supported.”

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) urged employers to review the guidelines.

“Employers play a key role in prevention, risk management, awareness and training, spotting the signs of mental ill health and providing intervention to support colleagues. But a 2019 IOSH report revealed four in five workers wouldn’t discuss their mental health with line managers because they feared being stigmatised or judged incapable,” said IOSH chief executive Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher.

“Since then, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the burden of mental health disorders globally.”