Covid-related employment cases: 10 key rulings for employers

1. No blanket right to refuse to attend work during pandemicKey case: Rodgers v Leeds Laser Cutting Ltd
What happened in this caseMr Rodgers' employment was ended after texting his line manager to say that he would not be attending work during the first lockdown because he was concerned about infecting his young children. He refused to attend work despite:
- working in a large warehouse that was "the size of half a football pitch", with typically only five people working in this large workspace; and
- his employer sending out a staff communication confirming that it was putting in place safe-working measures, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning.
What the tribunal saidIn rejecting Mr Rodgers' unfair dismissal claim, the employment tribunal drew a distinction between:
- an employee refusing to attend work because they have specific concerns about safety in their workplace that they have communicated to their employer; and
- what the tribunal characterised as "general concerns about serious and imminent danger all around" during the pandemic.