Working from homeShieldingCoronavirusSelf-isolationSocial media

Covid-related employment cases: 10 key rulings for employers

by Stephen Simpson
by Stephen Simpson PA Images / Alamy
PA Images / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employment tribunals have been deciding coronavirus-related cases throughout 2021. We set out 10 key first-instance rulings related to the pandemic from which employers can learn lessons.

1. No blanket right to refuse to attend work during pandemic

Key case: Rodgers v Leeds Laser Cutting Ltd

What happened in this case

Mr Rodgers' employment was ended after texting his line manager to say that he would not be attending work during the first lockdown because he was concerned about infecting his young children. He refused to attend work despite:
  • working in a large warehouse that was "the size of half a football pitch", with typically only five people working in this large workspace; and
  • his employer sending out a staff communication confirming that it was putting in place safe-working measures, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning.
Mr Rodgers brought an unfair dismissal claim.

What the tribunal said

In rejecting Mr Rodgers' unfair dismissal claim, the employment tribunal drew a distinction between:
  • an employee refusing to attend work because they have specific concerns about safety in their workplace that they have communicated to their employer; and
  • what the tribunal characterised as "general concerns about serious and imminent danger all around" during the pandemic.
The tribunal accepted that the former could potentially lead to an unfair health and safety dismissal, but that the latter could not. In other words, the pandemic and fears around it did not give employees the automatic right to stay away from work when their employer required their physical attendance.

Avatar

Stephen Simpson is a principal employment law editor at XpertHR. His areas of responsibility include the policies and documents and law reports. After obtaining a law degree and training to be a solicitor, he moved into publishing, initially with Butterworths. He joined XpertHR in its early days in 2001.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Burnout and mental ill health rife within universities

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

One in four would go to work with...

OH fearing fallout from mandatory NHS Covid vaccination

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Department of Health and...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: London North West University...

Self-isolation could be scrapped in March, reports suggest

Care home sector fears permanent loss of staff

Mandatory vaccinations add to care home and NHS...

‘No Jab? No Job’: Can organisations require employees...