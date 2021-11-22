Covid-related employment cases: 10 key rulings for employers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

1. No blanket right to refuse to attend work during pandemic

What happened in this case

working in a large warehouse that was "the size of half a football pitch", with typically only five people working in this large workspace; and

his employer sending out a staff communication confirming that it was putting in place safe-working measures, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

What the tribunal said

an employee refusing to attend work because they have specific concerns about safety in their workplace that they have communicated to their employer; and

what the tribunal characterised as "general concerns about serious and imminent danger all around" during the pandemic.

Mr Rodgers' employment was ended after texting his line manager to say that he would not be attending work during the first lockdown because he was concerned about infecting his young children. He refused to attend work despite:Mr Rodgers brought an unfair dismissal claim.In rejecting Mr Rodgers' unfair dismissal claim, the employment tribunal drew a distinction between:The tribunal accepted that the former could potentially lead to an unfair health and safety dismissal, but that the latter could not. In other words, the pandemic and fears around it did not give employees the automatic right to stay away from work when their employer required their physical attendance.