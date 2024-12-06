Fit for WorkCoronavirusVaccinationsDisabilityRespiratory

RSPH urging at risk to get vaccinated as winter ‘tripledemic’ looms

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton
The RSPH is urging people 'at risk' to get vaccinated amid warnings of a winter 'tripledemic'
People at risk of getting severely ill with the flu this winter are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The warning from the Royal Society for Public Health comes after the latest available data from the previous two winters has shown a sharp decline in the number of eligible ‘at risk’ people getting vaccinated, with the trend expected to continue this winter.

People who are classed as at risk are those under the age of 65 who are far more likely to become severely ill from flu and be hospitalised. Those at risk could include people with conditions such as:

  • a serious heart or chest condition, including asthma and COPD;
  • serious kidney disease;
  • diabetes;
  • lowered immunity because of disease or treatment such as steroid medication or cancer treatment; and
  • people who have had a stroke.

NHS England’s target coverage for flu vaccinations for people at risk is 75%. Last winter, every local authority in England fell well below the target coverage rate for people being vaccinated. The average across England last year was around 40% for this at risk group.

RSPH noted that the situation is particularly acute in London. The majority of the 32 London boroughs fell below 40% with some even falling below 30% last winter.

The warning comes amid reports that the ‘tripledemic’ of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Covid is placing massive pressure on the NHS. RSPH has stressed that it isn’t too late for those most at risk still to get the flu vaccine, with the flu season running well into the new year.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows that over the past two winters at least 18,000 deaths were associated with flu, despite last winter being a relatively mild season. The flu vaccine is available free to at risk people through their GPs, pharmacies and other settings.

William Roberts, RSPH chief executive, said: “Vaccines work. They are one of the most effective public health prevention tools we have at our disposal.

“The flu vaccine is a safe, simple and effective way of protecting people that are at risk of getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital. We would urge everyone that is eligible to book an appointment as soon as they can.

“As our research has shown, bringing reliable information about vaccine efficacy to where people are is incredibly important. Whether that be schools, libraries, places of worship or drop-in sessions with GPs – giving people the information they need to make an informed decision about vaccines is vital,” Roberts added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

