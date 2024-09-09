Mpox will require vigilance, education and awareness from employers

Now that Mpox has been declared a public health emergency of international concern, employers, especially those with a globally mobile workforce, will need to be preparing for how best to provide support and reassurance writes Sarah Dennis.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) having declared the current Mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern, how should employers be responding, especially those with overseas or globally mobile employees?

The key, very simply, is to be prepared. Businesses should, as a matter of urgency, be reviewing their policies for infection and pandemics.

It is important to make sure that preparations and guidance are in place, so employees know the most appropriate course of action, and the business can offer support and assistance quickly.

Understand the situation

The current outbreak of Mpox is a new strain called Clade 1b. It is a mutation of the virus that is very infectious and therefore spreads very quickly.

Although most cases are mild or moderate, occasionally the disease can be severe. Clade 1b has a higher mortality rate than the Clade 2 outbreak in 2022.

There is currently an upsurge of cases and rapid spread of Mpox in Africa, with most infections occurring in the Dominican Republic of Congo.

It has since spread to at least 13 neighbouring African countries, including previously unaffected nations such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. There are also cases now as far afield as in Pakistan and Sweden.

Understand the severity

Most people recover from Mpox with no lasting issues. Healing generally takes around two to four weeks.

However, anyone who is malnourished or has a compromised immune system may be at risk of severe disease.

Understand how Mpox spreads

Mpox spreads from human to human through close contact with an infected person, including through skin-to-skin contact and indirectly through contaminated objects such as bedding or utensils.

Anyone can catch Mpox. However, those at higher risk include healthcare workers and their household members, and close contacts of someone infected.

Understand treatment

For most people, the infection associated with Mpox is mild to moderate, so treatment is mainly supportive, to relieve symptoms and manage complications. Antiviral medications are available in some countries.

Five steps employers need to take:

Organisations need to take this opportunity to review their preparedness. Employees, after all, will look to their employers for guidance. Vigilance, awareness and education are all key. At Towergate Health & Protection, we re recommending five steps to put in place.

It is important to learn from previous pandemics such as Covid-19. This includes focusing on prevention, with good health practices, including good hand hygiene. Close contact with an infected person or any suspected cases should be avoided. Recognise vaccinations are available, but not everywhere. They won’t be necessary for everyone but may be recommended for those at increased risk or exposed to the virus, and some sources are recommending vaccination before travelling, especially to higher-risk areas. Be aware there is currently no suggestion that travel to or from Africa (or any other regions) should be avoided. However, big gatherings in affected areas have been advised against. Recognise, however, that guidance is updated regularly. For the latest guidance, employers need to refer to reputable public health sources, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (Europe CDC), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Within the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is of course a good port of call. Take advice and guidance. This is especially from international health and wellbeing advisers, particularly for companies with employees working in high-risk regions.

Ultimately, this is an emergency that is still evolving and fast-moving. So, it is vital for employers to refer to reputable sources in light of the Mpox outbreak and ensure they are taking advice from local and international health and wellbeing specialists so as to be able to provide reassurance and the best guidance, advice and support.

These situations can change rapidly, so it is vital to keep up to date.