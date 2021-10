To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Activity 1

Activity 2

Activity 3

Use these resources to refresh your knowledge of Cohen effect size and patient health questionnaires:You have recently been appointed as clinical lead for a newly established and small scale occupational health provider. The managing director has a background in business, particularly within the wellness sector, but has no prior experience in occupational health; is totally business focused and profit driven. There has been a notable increase in staff turnover over the last few months and you are now considering strategies designed to address this, including exit interviews. These reveal the organisation to be a high-pressure working environment. Three of your team have been absent from work for several weeks, their absences being attributable to work related stress. A fourth member of the team will be returning to work in the next few weeks following extensive abdominal surgery and chemotherapy. You are surprised that no provision has been made for staff to access occupational health support from an independent provider and consider that this should be arranged as a matter of urgency. You are making a case for such provision with the managing director. Consider the benefits of such a service to the organisation from the perspective of the organisation and to employee health and wellbeing.Reflect on the implications of the f