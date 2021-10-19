CPD: How OH nurses are being let down by lack of support

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mental health is a state of balance between behavioural, cognitive, and emotional states. Imbalance in mental health is a significant burden as some studies estimate that one in four people may be affected (Mental Health Taskforce 2016). Disruption to mental health can result from a number of factors including work, relationships, finance, lifestyle, health, trauma and the impact of the current pandemic (Public Health England, 2020). Data from the UK suggests that mental health issues may be prevalent in up to 39% of employees, a rising trend compared to previous years. The Mental health at work report (2019) identified three main causes of poor mental health in employees: workload, support and ‘leavism’. Leavism is characterised by continuing to work outside of contracted, paid hours including working during annual leave. Features may include any or all of these: a reluctance to book, or cancel annual leave; not trusting colleagues to cover work whilst away from the office and a compulsion to constantly checking emails and or completing work at home following the end of the working day. A recent review from Italy concluded work related stress to be a cause of concern for the HCW. This is likely to increase in severity after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in late March 2020 (Neto et al, 2020).Since then, the International Council of Nurses reported that 1,500 nurses have died in 44 countrie