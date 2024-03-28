CPD activities – Making a business case for wellbeing

Our webinar explored how occupational health and HR professionals can make a business case for wellbeing initiatives in their organisations. These activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, aim to support OH practitioners further.

Activity 1

Dame Carol Black’s review, Working for a Healthier Tomorrow, was a key driver in putting worker health firmly on the map. Chapter 3 specifically focuses on the role of the workplace in health and wellbeing.

Reflect on Dame Carol’s report, relating this to the health and wellbeing of the workforce in your organisation.

Activity 2

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has produced guidelines on workplace health management practices.

Highlight how your organisation’s initiatives fit with these NICE guidelines. What changes would you suggest, having watched this webinar?

Activity 3

Investing in workplace wellbeing initiatives is not just good for employee health; these initiatives can also have a positive impact on the success of the organisation. Companies with higher levels of worker wellbeing also benefit from better profits.

Reflect on Indeed’s report, which covers why wellbeing initiatives are good for employees and organisations alike.

Promoting workplace wellbeing generally, and mental health specifically, is high on the agenda of many organisations. Some organisations centre on person-focused interventions such as training in mindfulness, relaxation, resilience and stress management – but is this the best approach?

Although it is commendable that these organisations wish to make such an investment in workforce wellbeing, it is worth considering that a recent large-scale study published in the Industrial Relations Journal, found no evidence that these in isolation are the most effective strategies.

List what you think might be a more effective approach to improving wellbeing. Your list might include some of these:

having appropriate staffing levels

developing effective managers, utilising management practices and regular performance review

ensuring that managers understand, and utilise the HSE stress management standards

appropriate job design to reduce work-related mental ill-health.

Activity 4

Just as physical health status fluctuates so does mental health. Many workers live with mental health difficulties that might be caused, or exacerbated, by their work. Improving support for people with such health difficulties is an important aspect of their wellbeing.

The Stevenson and Farmer review, Thriving at Work, suggests mental health standards for employers. Further resources from Mind and Mental Health at Work highlight how mental health can be supported in the workplace.

Activity 5

Assume that you have been headhunted for a new post as occupational health manager. Several managers, including the director of people, have highlighted their concerns about the number of recent absences attributed to work-related stress. Your manager is keen to consider organisational strategies to address this.

Develop a business plan for workplace mental health interventions occupational health might lead.

Activity 6

You have been asked by a friend, an experienced OH nurse, for your advice about establishing their own occupational health consultancy. You highlight the importance of appreciating what may influence the decision-making processes of stakeholders within these businesses.

Using the material covered in this webinar, and the resources below, what advice would you give them with regard to making a business case for health and wellbeing to potential clients?

Business in the Community’s Workwell Commitment

CIPD’s health and wellbeing at work: views of employees report

Acas health and wellbeing resources

How to build a mental health and wellbeing strategy video from the CIPD

Activity 7

You may find the following further reading and videos useful.

Evidence-informed workplace wellbeing report from SOM

Why measuring wellbeing diversity and inclusion makes business sense report from SOM

Preparing for a wellbeing programme case study from SOM

Got a meeting – take a walk – Nilofer Merchant

Why governments should prioritise wellbeing – Nicola Sturgeon