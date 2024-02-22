CPD: Making a business case for wellbeing (webinar)

OHW+ Webinar. Thursday 28 March, 2:00pm GMT.

For many years employee wellbeing and organisational performance were believed to be mutually exclusive.

Thankfully, views have evolved towards a form of partnership between organisations and their employees. However, progress is being challenged by economic pressures and headlines claiming the ineffectiveness of workplace wellbeing initiatives.

As an occupational health professional leading change, you may have found that a significant part of your remit is about making a business case for employee wellbeing. Without buy-in from senior leaders, line-managers and employees themselves, efforts to implement wellbeing interventions may feel more like an uphill struggle than the inspiring, rewarding experience they should be.

On this webinar exclusively for OHW+ members, taking place on Thursday 28 March at 2pm, workplace wellbeing advocate Angela Steel will share some practical tips for ensuring organisations sit up and take employee wellbeing seriously.

By the end of this 60-minute webinar, attendees should be able to:

Understand the wider context in which the business case for workplace wellbeing exists, based on the shifting dynamics between organisations and their employees

Recognise what relevant and effective wellbeing looks like, and the meaning of ‘wellbeing authenticity’ vs ‘wellbeing washing’

Appreciate the importance of building a business case tailored to your organisation

Identify practical steps for making a business case, drawing on different perspectives, from duty of care towards employees to competitive advantage for the organisation.

It will feature a presentation from Angela, followed by a Q&A session, chaired by Professor Anne Harriss.

About our speakers

Angela Steel is the founder of SuperWellness, a company specialising in workplace wellbeing with a focus on lifestyle and prevention. After a 15-year marketing career in the IT industry, Angela retrained in nutrition in 2009 and more recently gained an MSc in Organisational Psychology. Through SuperWellness she has worked with organisations across sectors to develop effective wellbeing strategies, with a particular interest in addressing the challenges of offline and hard-to-reach employees.

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.