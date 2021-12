CPD activities: supporting neurodiversity in the workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

As our presenter, neurodiversity expert and chartered occupational psychologist Rebecca Wones, made clear, employers are increasingly waking up to the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce. Yet managing and supporting employees who are neurodiverse can be complex, and something where occupational health professionals can play a key leadership role.Access the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) guidance Neurodiversity and Work . This publication explains neurodiversity, highlighting why neurodiversity in the workplace matters.It explores common neurodivergent thinking styles and provides guidance to support organisations build an inclusive neurodiverse workplace. It incorporates short case studies and a range of useful resources are included towards the end of the guide.As the CIPD notes, 10% of the population is neurodivergent , and so all organisations should be employing staff who are neurodiverse. Reflect on the webinar you have just watched and the CIPD guidance included in activity one. Then think about the policies your organisation should have in place to ensure that neurodiverse staff members will thrive within it. Access and then evaluate your organisation’s policies. What are their strengths and are there any weaknes