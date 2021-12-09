OHW+ WebinarsNeurodiversityOccupational HealthContinuing professional developmentOHW+

CPD activities: supporting neurodiversity in the workplace

by Anne Harriss
by Anne Harriss Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

These CPD activities, collated by OHW+ CPD editor Professor Anne Harriss, support and relate to the OHW+ webinar ‘Supporting and celebrating neurodiversity’. As our presenter, neurodiversity expert and chartered occupational psychologist Rebecca Wones, made clear, employers are increasingly waking up to the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce. Yet managing and supporting employees who are neurodiverse can be complex, and something where occupational health professionals can play a key leadership role.

Activity 1

Access the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) guidance Neurodiversity and Work. This publication explains neurodiversity, highlighting why neurodiversity in the workplace matters.It explores common neurodivergent thinking styles and provides guidance to support organisations build an inclusive neurodiverse workplace. It incorporates short case studies and a range of useful resources are included towards the end of the guide.

Activity 2

As the CIPD notes, 10% of the population is neurodivergent, and so all organisations should be employing staff who are neurodiverse. Reflect on the webinar you have just watched and the CIPD guidance included in activity one. Then think about the policies your organisation should have in place to ensure that neurodiverse staff members will thrive within it. Access and then evaluate your organisation’s policies. What are their strengths and are there any weaknes
Avatar

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

CPD: Supporting and celebrating neurodiversity (webinar)

CPD: The contribution of occupational health to ‘good’...

CPD activities: Understanding the contribution of OH to...

CPD: How OH nurses are being let down...

CPD activities: How OH nurses are being let...

CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater...

CPD activities: understanding long Covid

CPD activities: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction

CPD: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction

CPD: understanding service-area and organisational stress audits