CPD: Supporting and celebrating neurodiversity (webinar)

Thursday 9 December 2021, 2.00pm GMT Employers are increasingly waking up to the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce. The advantages, skills and talents people with conditions such as autism and ADHD can bring to an organisation, especially in terms of innovation, creativity and problem-solving, can be immense. Yet managing and supporting employees who are neurodiverse can be complex. There may need to be adjustments and accommodations made to ensure they can work to their full potential. Occupational health professionals can play a key leadership role here.

In this exclusive webinar for OHW+ Premium members, neurodiversity expert and chartered occupational psychologist Rebecca Wones will examine the opportunities and challenges of managing and supporting neurodiversity in the workplace, with a particular slant on ADHD. She will discuss:
  • How we understand neurodiversity and its role within the workplace
  • How neurodiverse conditions often present differently for men and women
  • The sorts of adjustments employers may be needing to make, especially for employees with ADHD
  • The pivotal leadership, education and advocacy role that occupational health practitioners can have in this conversation
  • How OH can go about ensuring neurodiversity is something to be valued and nurtured within organisations.
This hour-long CPD webinar from 2:00pm on 9 December will be chaired by Professor Anne Harriss, and the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions. OHW+ Premium members will be sent an invitation to register in due course. Find out about the benefits of OHW+ Premium membership and subscribe.

