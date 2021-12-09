Vacancy numbers in professional services begin to fall

Latest NewsHR strategySkills shortagesLabour turnoverRecruitment & retention

Professional services vacancies in the UK declined by 9% in November, marking an end to a 10-month hiring spree, but hiring in all sectors continues to hit new peaks. Numbers of vacancies had been increasing in each month of 2021, by 6% each month (an average of 32,377 new vacancies each month), according to professional services recruiter Robert Walters, but vacancy numbers in November fell back to a level last seen in May. The biggest contraction in November was in northern England (-14%) – following the announcement that the HS2 northern rail link would be downgraded. Contractions were also felt in the South (-10%), London (-9%), and the Midlands (-8%). The fall in vacancies was not a surprise to Chris Poole, managing director of Robert Walters. He said that following the reopening of many sectors post-lockdown “businesses made immediate staffing assessments based on people leaving or not returning, which in-turn led to a short-term spike in hiring that was always going to be temporary”. He added: “The emergence of a new variant has yet again left members of parliament sitting on either side of the lockdown argument – creating a lingering air of uncertainty across businesses, particularly within the retail, leisure and hospitality space.” Nationally, the analysis showed professional vacancies were up 110% on 2020 and 55% up when compared with 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. With that, June 2021 was the record month across the period with almost three times the number of vacancies compared with June 2020 (+263%), and over 60% more jobs when compared with June 2019. Meanwhile, hiring activity has continued to increase
